Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.81 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.81), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%.

ARWR stock opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.85.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $1,353,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,055,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,666 shares of company stock worth $9,230,236. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARWR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.08.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.