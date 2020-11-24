Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.81), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.80 and a beta of 1.74. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,666 shares of company stock worth $9,230,236 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

