Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.81), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.80 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARWR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $1,353,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,236 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

