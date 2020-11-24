Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Ashford (NYSE:AINC) had its target price lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.04% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of AINC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,554. The company has a market cap of $16.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.61. Ashford has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.52 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 60.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashford will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

