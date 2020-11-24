Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ATH has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athene will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Athene by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Athene by 105.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 15.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

