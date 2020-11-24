Aurora Mobile (JG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 25th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 25.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $18.51 million during the quarter.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Shares of Aurora Mobile stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Aurora Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $416.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.