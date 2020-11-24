Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,210 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $3,827,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,813 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,625 shares of the software company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.18. 12,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,511. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.02 and its 200 day moving average is $233.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $276.68. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The business had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.13.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

