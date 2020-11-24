Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Up 12.9% in October

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 774,200 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 686,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

AUTL opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $17.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $462.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 728.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 15.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $708,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.