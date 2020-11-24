AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AN. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In related news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 11,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $687,211.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,572.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,003 shares of company stock worth $6,977,117. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4,790.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 86.6% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.23. 3,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,919. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.51. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.