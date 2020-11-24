Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AVNW. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Aviat Networks stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.49. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 15.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

