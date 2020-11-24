AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). AxoGen reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXGN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AxoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 75,683 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $939,226.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,276.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 14,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $203,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,321 in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in AxoGen by 7.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AxoGen by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN remained flat at $$14.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,438. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $576.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

