Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 6,127 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 419,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,975,000 after acquiring an additional 164,205 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 64,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 83,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.48.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $134.38. 64,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,132. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $140.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.16%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $1,329,350.88. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,165 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

