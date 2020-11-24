Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amgen by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amgen by 42.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 586,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after buying an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.64. The stock had a trading volume of 31,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,702. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The firm has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.54.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

