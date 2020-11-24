Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,535 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,977,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.87. 42,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.41. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $389.50. The company has a market cap of $168.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $10.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total value of $869,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,565,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

