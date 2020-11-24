Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 948,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 135,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 114.1% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

PLD traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.22. 45,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,537,302. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.37. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

