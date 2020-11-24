Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.92.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.50. 19,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,250. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.36 and a 200 day moving average of $340.48. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

