Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 25,105 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 327,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 1.1% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 51,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of HP by 0.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 1.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 28,194 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,564,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,318. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

