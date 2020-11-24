Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,031 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.1% in the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,932,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $282,000. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.15. 177,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,715,548. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $508.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average is $72.97.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

