Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 19,214 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,214 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,368,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,215,000 after buying an additional 226,395 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 115.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $1,409,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,960 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $63.56. 408,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,437,383. The company has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average of $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,935 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

