Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 3,360 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,460,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,274,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,854,000 after purchasing an additional 169,351 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,644,000 after purchasing an additional 428,336 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,206,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,012,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 112,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $5,715,599.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,025,844.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $242,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 380,639 shares of company stock worth $19,087,445. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 22,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $52.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

