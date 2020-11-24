Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 5,104 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,524 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 241,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $238,000. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Target by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,516 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.77.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock worth $7,596,518. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,808. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.52 and a 200 day moving average of $138.41. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $179.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.