Bank of America Downgrades The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $42.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,637 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 147.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,671,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,938 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 498.5% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,220,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,416 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,022,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.