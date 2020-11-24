Barrington Research Weighs in on ICF International, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of ICF International in a report released on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.68. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ICF International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

ICFI stock opened at $74.35 on Tuesday. ICF International has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $95.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.28.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.10 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ICF International by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,442,000 after acquiring an additional 144,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

