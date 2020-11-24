Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BECN. Stephens downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.67. 1,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,446. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.80.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

