Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) (CVE:BRZ) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) (CVE:BRZ)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.20. Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 42,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29.

About Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) (CVE:BRZ)

Bearing Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in North America. It principally explores for lithium and potassium deposits. The company's primary project is the 18% owned Maricunga project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.

