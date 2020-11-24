Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 50 (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 3,093 ($40.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,648.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,555.63. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 19.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Bellway p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 1,735.50 ($22.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,336 ($56.65).

In related news, insider Paul Hampden Smith purchased 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,313 ($30.22) per share, for a total transaction of £49,752.63 ($65,002.13). Also, insider Keith Adey sold 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,835 ($37.04), for a total value of £121,054.50 ($158,158.48).

Several research analysts have weighed in on BWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 2,940 ($38.41) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,150 ($41.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price objective (up from GBX 3,190 ($41.68)) on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,367.50 ($44.00).

About Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. Bellway p.l.c. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

