Best Buy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 20,913 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 802% compared to the typical volume of 2,318 put options.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $611,390.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 764,547 shares of company stock valued at $88,371,377. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 14.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,359 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Guggenheim raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.09.

BBY stock opened at $122.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.