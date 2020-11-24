BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Sets New 12-Month High at $694.89

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $694.89 and last traded at $691.06, with a volume of 1628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $682.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $637.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $910,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in BlackRock by 21.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in BlackRock by 55.0% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $4,711,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

