BMO Capital Markets Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $260.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WDAY. Citigroup raised shares of Workday from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Workday from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.59.

Shares of WDAY opened at $207.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $248.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.75 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.41.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total value of $1,075,888.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001 over the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 321.9% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Workday by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Workday by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

