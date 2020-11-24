BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $3,739,096.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $209,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,291.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,391 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE stock opened at $102.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.49 and its 200 day moving average is $97.62. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

