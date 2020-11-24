BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $9.21 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments stock opened at $192.15 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,512 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Global Payments from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.39.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

