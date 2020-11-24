Brokerages Anticipate TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Analysts expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). TrueCar reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of TrueCar from $3.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.86.

In related news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 20,554 shares of company stock valued at $98,277 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TrueCar by 7.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,254,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 344,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,679,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 882,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,432,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 117,951 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 39.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 232,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 7.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 812,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 57,006 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.97. 20,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,085. The company has a market cap of $412.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

