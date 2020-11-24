BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 824,800 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 949,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 470,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,362.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $58,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $368,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 32.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,643,000 after purchasing an additional 710,792 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,194,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,819,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,470,000 after acquiring an additional 202,774 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,411,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,508,000 after acquiring an additional 161,593 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,698,000 after acquiring an additional 31,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

