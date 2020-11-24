Bytom 1-Day Volume Hits $29.20 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last week, Bytom has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0736 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $102.26 million and $29.20 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00466295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000312 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002103 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,636,557,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,389,272,969 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.