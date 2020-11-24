Cango (NYSE:CANG) Announces Earnings Results

Cango (NYSE:CANG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $11.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $11.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 18.58%.

CANG stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. Cango has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

