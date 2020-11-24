Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) vs. iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) Financial Analysis

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) and iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cannae and iPic Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannae 0 0 2 0 3.00 iPic Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cannae presently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.67%. Given Cannae’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cannae is more favorable than iPic Entertainment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cannae and iPic Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae $1.07 billion 3.41 $77.30 million $1.76 22.60 iPic Entertainment $148.35 million 0.01 -$23.20 million N/A N/A

Cannae has higher revenue and earnings than iPic Entertainment.

Risk & Volatility

Cannae has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iPic Entertainment has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Cannae shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Cannae shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.7% of iPic Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cannae and iPic Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae 184.40% 52.16% 42.47% iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cannae beats iPic Entertainment on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc. is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. As of March 31, 2019, it operated 123 screens at 16 locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

