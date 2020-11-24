Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $348,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 675,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,816,000 after acquiring an additional 275,422 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 778,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,603,000 after acquiring an additional 44,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $3.17 on Tuesday, hitting $331.59. 58,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929,725. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $335.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.93 and its 200-day moving average is $300.57.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

