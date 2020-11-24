Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth $88,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth $104,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 64.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 370,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 145,049 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 87.3% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 320,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 30,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.76. 375,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,529,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.30 and a beta of 2.65. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.82.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

