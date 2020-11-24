Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Remark were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MARK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

MARK stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,099,699. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $129.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.16.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

