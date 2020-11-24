Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Alleghany by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Alleghany by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Alleghany by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Alleghany by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 27,117 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alleghany news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $639.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,987.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,113.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y stock traded up $14.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $614.25. 273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,859. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $575.15 and its 200 day moving average is $532.87. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $426.87 and a 1 year high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on Y shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $753.33.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

