Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 4,250 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,492,406. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.34. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $203.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

