Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,465 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 14.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 82,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 15.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 23.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 135,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.33. 50,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.47. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $81.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.52.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

