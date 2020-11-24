Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Short Interest Update

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 6,420,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,276 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,900.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at $426,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,794 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $840,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 569.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 117,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

