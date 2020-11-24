Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Short Interest Update

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAVA. Maxim Group raised Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

In other Cassava Sciences news, CFO Eric Schoen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $70,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,859. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 213,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $1,491,758.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 876,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,867.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 233,719 shares of company stock worth $1,657,959 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 902.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 56,811 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 62.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAVA stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.61 million, a P/E ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 1.60. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.