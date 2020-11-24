Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $177.20

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $177.20 and last traded at $176.00, with a volume of 46148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.35 and a 200 day moving average of $141.02. The stock has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,154 shares of company stock worth $5,631,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after buying an additional 1,293,131 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,412,000 after acquiring an additional 115,008 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,993,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,901,000 after acquiring an additional 193,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,634,000 after acquiring an additional 833,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,177 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

