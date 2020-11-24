CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Short Interest Down 13.5% in October

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,330,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 17,730,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Cbl & Associates Inc sold 1,035,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $186,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,520,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,726.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles B. Lebovitz sold 1,061,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $191,129.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,030,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,564.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,452,529 shares of company stock valued at $444,182. 20.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 139,835 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,326,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,584 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 546,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 98,457 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,720,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBL stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. CBL & Associates Properties has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 108 properties totaling 68.2 million square feet across 26 states, including 68 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 9 properties managed for third parties.

