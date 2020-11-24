Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CENT shares. BidaskClub cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

