Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $41.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

