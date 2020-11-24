Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Lowered by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total value of $5,794,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,002 shares of company stock worth $55,317,763 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Truist boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.36.

Charter Communications stock opened at $645.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $624.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $579.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $663.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

