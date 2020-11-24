Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.80

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) declared an annual dividend on Friday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the construction company on Monday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th.

Chase has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CCF stock opened at $105.79 on Tuesday. Chase has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $125.54.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,903.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,850 shares of company stock valued at $373,445 in the last three months.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

